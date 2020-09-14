Infosys acquires GuideVision in European services push

Xero to acquire Waddle for AU$80 million Watch Now

Infosys has acquired GuideVision, a management consultancy firm with a strong European presence as a ServiceNow partner.

Announced on Monday, the deal is designed to give Infosys' enterprise solutions portfolio a boost, as well as provide access to training centers and a ServiceNow distribution platform in the European region.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. However, reports estimate the deal may have been signed for up to 30 million euros.

Co-founded by Pavel Muller and Norbert Nagy, Prague, Czech Republic-based GuideVision is a technology consultancy company focused on ServiceNow consulting, implementations, training, and support.

ServiceNow, on offer as both Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Platform-as-a-service (PaaS), is a cloud ecosystem for the management of enterprise workflows, projects, and operations. The system can also be used to implement automation for mundane business tasks.

GuideVision specializes in consultancy for implementing ServiceNow and operates a training academy. The firm has established nearshore capabilities in the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland, and also has a presence in Germany and Finland.

In addition, GuideVision is the creator of SnowMirror, a data replication tool for ServiceNow instances.

According to Infosys, SnowMirror will be added to the organization's Cobalt portfolio as part of the acquisition agreement. Infosys President Ravi Kumar said the deal "reaffirms our commitment to the growing ServiceNow ecosystem."

"We are happy to become a part of the Infosys family and we strongly believe that the shared underlying values are a great foundation for our common goals in the future," Muller commented. "Our combined expertise will further drive our customers' digital transformation in the European market."

The acquisition is expected to close during Q3 2021, subject to regulatory approval.

