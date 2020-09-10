Secureworks acquires vulnerability management platform Delve

AT&T acquires cybersecurity company AlienVault Watch Now

Secureworks has acquired Delve to bring a new vulnerability management solution to the firm's portfolio.

Announced on Wednesday, Secureworks says the deal will "enrich Secureworks' intelligence, further differentiate our end-to-end capabilities, and accelerate our transformation to deliver software with security at its core."

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2014, Delve offers enterprise clients a vulnerability management platform based on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

With so many new vulnerabilities reported every day, security professionals and IT administrators face the challenge of working out what bugs are applicable to their businesses, and in what order fixes and patches should be applied based on severity and their potential impact.

Delve aims to tackle this by way of a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that applies AI and ML to vulnerability lists in order to sort security flaws into importance and context -- including external factors -- to assist users in their decision-making.

Delve has offices in Montreal and New York City. Under the terms of the agreement, the automated vulnerability management platform, which also includes scanning and remediation planning tools, will become part of the Secureworks' portfolio.

Technologies developed by the company will also be integrated into Secureworks' Red Cloak and TDR threat detection platform and application.

"Together, we will expand customers' access to the solutions and applications they need to make decisions that effectively defend their organizations against the most threatening adversaries," commented Gabriel Tremblay, Delve CEO.

The acquisition is expected to close in Q3 2020 subject to regulatory approval.

