Instagram, Snapchat now support Samsung Galaxy S24's full camera quality

June Wan/ZDNET

Samsung today unveiled its Galaxy S24 lineup, which sports upgraded cameras and advanced AI photo-editing features. But what good does better picture quality do if their quality gets downgraded when you post them online? A new partnership with Snapchat and Instagram solves that issue.

At Unpacked 2024, Samsung unveiled a partnership with Instagram and Snapchat that keeps the high-quality of photos and videos taken on the Galaxy S24 intact when using the in-app cameras.

Also: Every Samsung product announced at Unpacked 2024

This means that Samsung Galaxy S24's native camera experiences, such as nightography, Super HDR, and video stabilization, will be available when taking a photo or shooting a video using Instagram's or Snapchat's cameras, thereby improving the quality of what you post.

Before this upgrade, these social media apps would render a screenshot of the camera viewfinder, losing all of the actual processing that happens when you capture a photo, and downgrading the photo's quality.

Samsung also partnered with Instagram to upgrade the editing, uploading, and viewing experiences users enjoy on Instagram while using the new Galaxy phones.

During its presentation, Samsung shared that users can create stories from their motion photos, and every photo or video taken or viewed on the Galaxy S24 phones will be shown in its full range of color and contrast with support for Super HDR.

Also: Google's new AI search features are game-changing for mobile users (iOS included)

Samsung Galaxy S24 series will be the first-ever smartphone cameras to have HDR-enabled photos on Instagram.

Samsung added that its goal is for everyone to create professional-quality social media content without additional equipment. For more details on the newly released Galaxy S24 series, as well as hands-on insights, keep following ZDNET coverage.