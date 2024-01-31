Samsung Galaxy S24, Plus, Ultra compared: Which model should you buy?

June Wan/ZDNET

New product launches are always exciting, especially when you're looking to upgrade your smartphone. But while these launches are fun, they can also be overwhelming, with companies delivering a lot of information in a short amount of time. January's Samsung Unpacked event was no different.

Samsung's Unpacked event focused largely on the new features of the Galaxy S24 lineup of smartphones. From increased battery life to artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, all three of the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones are some of the best options available on the market right now.

Now that ZDNET's team of reviewers has spent the past two weeks testing the devices, here are the key differences you should know as you decide on which model to buy.

Specifications



Galaxy S24 Galaxy S24 Plus Galaxy S24 Ultra Starting price $799 $999 $1,299 Display 6.2" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2600 nits peak, Always-on 6.7" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2600 nits peak, Always-on 6.8" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2600 nits peak, Always-on Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 8GB 12GB 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Main camera 50MP f/1.8 wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto - 8K at 24/30fps, 4K at 30/60fps 50MP f/1.8 wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto - 8K at 24/30fps, 4K at 30/60/120fps 200MP f/1.7 wide, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP telephoto - 8K at 24/30fps, 4K at 30/60/120fps Front camera 12MP f2.2 - 4K at 60fps 12MP f2.2 - 4K at 60fps 12MP f2.2 - 4K at 60fps OS Android 14 Android 14 Android 14 Battery 4,000mAh, 50% in 30 minutes 4,900mAh, 65% in 30 minutes 5,000mAh, 65% in 30 minutes Durability IP68, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with aluminum frame IP68, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with aluminum frame IP68, Gorilla Glass Armor with titanium frame Colors Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow

You should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra if...



1. You want to make the most of Samsung's new AI features



The brand new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may not be a huge hardware upgrade when compared to its previous version, the S23 Ultra, but its new AI features make daily use a far superior experience in comparison. And the included S Pen and large 6.8-inch display help you make the most of it.

Galaxy S24 users can use 'Circle to Search', a new feature that lets you circle an area in an image and run a Google search. The included S Pen that comes with the Ultra series is perfect to use for this purpose, giving users the precision necessary to encircle what they want to search for and leave out anything they don't.

Other new AI features coming to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra include: Generative Edit, which lets you move and edit subjects in photos, using AI to generate backgrounds or expand images; Live Translate, which features real-time translation during voice calls; Transcript Assist, which can transcribe voice memos and notes; and Chat Assist, which can help you generate text for emails, text messages, and more.

2. You want a top-of-the-line camera

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra still has a 200MP main camera, but the telephoto module got an upgrade from a 10MP to 50MP with 5x optical zoom. New improvements and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 also result in clearer photos in low-light conditions. This capability helps reduce noise in photos taken at night or in dark areas while delivering more detail that typically wouldn't be captured with other cameras.

There's also a new AI Zoom feature that brings up the clarity and detail in long-distance shots by filling in areas that are blurry or not in focus.

You should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus if...

1. You like a large phone but not the large price tag

The great thing about the Goldilocks Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is that it offers a lot of the great experiences from the larger S24 Ultra for a lower price. Don't get me wrong -- you can't expect the S24 Plus to be an Ultra 'lite', but it is a great alternative if you'd rather have a larger screen and don't need the extra features that a higher model offers.

Starting at $999 for the 256GB model, the S24 Plus has a 6.7-inch display and is perfect for anyone looking for a large phone without all of the Ultra's bells and whistles. It also features a larger battery than the base model, and a 50MP main camera.

2. Battery life is your priority

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus has a considerably larger battery than the S24 and its predecessor, the S23 Plus. The Galaxy S24 has the smallest battery of Samsung's latest trio of smartphones, at 4000 mAh, and is capable of reaching 50% in 30 minutes.

At 4900 mAh, the Galaxy S24 Plus' battery can last up to 35 hours of talk time and, like the S24 Ultra's 5000 mAh battery, can charge to up to 65% in just 30 minutes. The fact that the S24 Plus has a battery almost as powerful as the S24 Ultra's, but without the latter's demand to maintain more high-end features, is worth considering when choosing an S24 model.

You should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 if...

1. You want all the new AI features for less

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is an obvious choice for anyone looking to save some cash, starting at just $799 for the 128GB model. But even if you're saving more than if you get a Plus or Ultra model, you'd still be able to enjoy Samsung's new AI features, which are available on all S24 models.

With a 1080p-LTPO AMOLED display, the Galaxy S24 model also borrows some features from the Plus and Ultra, like a 50MP main camera and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for improved performance, all wrapped in Gorilla Glass Victus 3 with an aluminum frame.

2. You want a phone that fits comfortably in your palm

If you're a fan of one-handed Candy Crush sessions, then you might enjoy the smaller Samsung Galaxy S24. The Galaxy S24 is the smallest model in the lineup, at a comfortable 6.2 inches. This size is perfect if you don't like your smartphone to push seven inches, which often results in the device falling out of your pocket or having to maintain an awkward, one-handed hold.

