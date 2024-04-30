Instagram's new algorithm will reward original content, penalize copycats

Screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

Instagram is changing how its algorithm recommends content, and smaller, original content creators stand to benefit the most.

For a long time, content aggregators have been able to reach audiences by simply resharing content from others, according to an Instagram post announcing the changes. Sometimes the content is attributed to the creator, and sometimes it's not; but these aggregator accounts rarely offer a fresh spin, commentary, or new take on content.

Also: Meta wants to add its AI chatbot into your Instagram search bar

These accounts are about to get a lot less reach.

First, Instagram says, something called "direct replace" is being implemented. If the site finds two pieces of identical content, it will try to find the original poster and show that to a wider audience instead of the aggregator's version. The post will have a label added to it linking the copy to the original. Aggregators will still be able to reach the accounts that follow them but might not have much of a reach beyond that.

The site admits it may not always be able to find that original poster – say, if something was first posted on another platform. But over time, original creators will see a benefit.

Second, aggregators will be removed from recommendations if they repeatedly share unoriginal content. "I recommend looking for ways to make content your own so you can continue to be recommended to people who don't follow you," said Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram.

The Verge cited specific numbers, noting that accounts sharing content they didn't create more than 10 times in 30 days would stop being recommended.

Also: Yelp's new AI assistant can help you find service pros for all your spring projects

Of course, a large concern for creators is how Instagram implements this policy. If AI is in charge of finding aggregator accounts, how likely is it that normal creators will have their accounts falsely flagged and blocked?

There ARe changes coming, too. Also according to The Verge, Instagram Reels also will get an update that helps smaller accounts. Previously, a big following almost always meant a big reach. Now, Reels will go through a series of tests. A small audience will see the content first, whether they follow the creator or not. Instagram will show the Reels with the best performance from that initial group to a wider audience, and the process will continue.

These changes are expected to roll out over the coming months.