How Meta wants to add its AI chatbot to your Instagram search bar

Instagram users may soon be able to take advantage of AI to help them search for content. Meta, Instagram's parent company, is testing a new feature that loads its Meta AI chatbot when you tap the Instagram search bar. You can then ask a specific question or select one of the pre-loaded suggestions.

You're able to ask Meta AI any type of question. But integrating AI into the search feature will help you find specific content on Instagram.

A few people contacted by TechCrunch revealed that they used the AI to seek out Reels video clips. In one example, a user tapped a suggestion for "Beautiful Maui sunset Reels" and was treated to some of the best sunsets found in Reels videos.

Meta told TechCrunch that it's experimenting with its AI in Instagram but was coy about whether it was using it specifically for search. "Our generative AI-powered experiences are under development in varying phases, and we're testing a range of them publicly in a limited capacity," a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Instagram users have complained on Reddit about the flaws and limitations in Instagram search. Adding an AI chatbot should give people more control and assistance when looking for accounts, Reels videos, audio clips, places, tags, and other content on Instagram.

Meta AI is also expanding to other platforms and other countries. The company told TechCrunch that its AI chatbot is being tested across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger in India and parts of Africa. India itself has more than 500 million of the 2 billion total users on Facebook and WhatsApp, making it the company's biggest market.

Meta launched its AI chatbot in September 2023. Meta AI is a standard chatbot designed to respond to basic questions and requests. But by integrating into Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, the AI can help users with specific types of content and features. Currently powering its AI with the Llama 2 large language model (LLM), Meta will begin rolling out its more powerful and advanced Llama 3 models this month.