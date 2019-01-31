Intel picks Robert Swan for chief executive

Intel on Thursday announced that interim chief executive Robert Swan is now the chipmaker's permanent CEO, ending a more than six-month search following the abrupt resignation of former CEO Brian Krzanich last June. Just last week, Swan told analysts that the board was still evaluating candidates for what he considered "the biggest and best open job on the planet". Lo and behold, it was him.

"We considered many outstanding executives and we concluded the best choice is Bob," said Intel chairman Andy Bryant. "Important in the board's decision was the outstanding job Bob did as interim CEO for the past seven months, as reflected in Intel's outstanding results in 2018. Bob's performance, his knowledge of the business, his command of our growth strategy, and the respect he has earned from our customers, our owners, and his colleagues confirmed he is the right executive to lead Intel."

With his appointment, Swan becomes the seventh CEO in Intel's 50-year history. Krzanich held the role for five years before it was revealed that he had a consensual relationship with another employee, which violated the company's non-fraternization policy. Swan was Intel's CFO since 2016. Todd Underwood, vice president of finance and director of Intel's corporate planning and reporting, will assume the role of interim CFO.

