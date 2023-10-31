iOS 17.2 to fix the iPhone's slow Wi-Fi and connectivity loss problems. When to expect the update

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

iOS 17.1 did a good job of destroying a lot of the bugs that have been plaguing iPhone users since the release of the new version in September. The overheating problems that made iPhones almost too hot to touch seem to be fixed, as is that odd screen burn-in problem that wasn't burn-in. As for that obscure nighttime rebooting bug, I'm not sure about that one.

Oh, and you can still use a Flipper Zero to crash an iPhone.

But there's another bug that has been causing users headaches, and that's related to poor Wi-Fi performance.

This bug doesn't seem to be widespread, but those affected by it are suffering from slow Wi-Fi speeds and dropped connections. The "fix" was to turn Wi-Fi off and back on again, and let the connection reestablish, although this was only a temporary fix.

Well, according to iClarified, there's good news and bad news.

The good news is that a fix is coming in the form of iOS 17.2.

The bad news is that we've just had iOS 17.1, and iOS 17.2 is currently in beta. It's going to be December before we see this land of iPhones.

That's possibly a few more weeks of Wi-Fi headaches for those affected.

That said, I have seen bug fixes slated for .x releases rolled into smaller updates in the past, so if Apple needs to push out updates to iOS 17.1 before rolling out iOS 17.2, this Wi-Fi fix might see the light of day sooner.

Oh, and it's also unclear at this point if this is a complete fix -- we'll just have to wait and see.

Along with the usual slew of bug fixes and security patches, iOS 17.2 will bring with it a bunch of new features that have been promised, such as a Journal app, a Translate feature for the iPhone 15 Pro's Action button, and the iMessage Contact Key Verification security option to strengthen messaging privacy, amongst other things.