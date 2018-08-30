It's official: Apple's next event will be Sept. 12

CNET

Apple will hold its next event on Sept. 12 at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Cali. according to invites sent out Thursday morning.

The invite contains a gold series of rings, with the tagline of "Gather round," as you can see in the invite received by CNET. What that means, exactly, is up for your interpretation.

The company is expected to announce updates to across multiple products, including the iPhone, iPad Pro, MacBook, and Apple Watch.

The event will start at 10 am PT/1 pm ET, and will likely be live-streamed.