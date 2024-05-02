What to expect from Apple's iPad event next week: iPad Pro, Air, Pencil, more

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

For months now, we've heard rumors that Apple is planning to release a new OLED iPad Pro and new iPad Air this spring, with no official word from the company as confirmation. Now, Apple is inviting everyone to a virtual event on May 7 where we're expecting the company to announce the new devices.

The iPad launch event is expected to include a new line of iPad Pro and iPad Air models with Apple's M3 chips -- possibly M4 if Apple's feeling ambitious. Both iPads are rumored to be the largest, thinnest iPad models yet, and available in two sizes: featuring an 11-inch or a 12.9-inch display. And for the first time, the iPad Pro's display is expected to use an OLED panel, lending to visual and efficiency benefits.

Although Apple is hosting its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10, that event is reserved for new iOS, iPadOS, visionOS, and macOS announcements, plus Apple's new AI strategy. The May event will focus on the latest hardware offerings, with the OLED iPad Pro being the main star.

There is no word on how much the new OLED iPad Pro will cost, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has speculated that it will likely come with a big price increase, possibly a little more than the current MSRPs of $799 and $1,099 for the 11- and 12.9-inch models, respectively.

The event's graphic features an Apple Pencil, all but confirming a rumor about a third-generation model set for a May launch. Apple debuted the first Apple Pencil in 2015, the Apple Pencil 2 in 2018, and the USB-C Apple Pencil in November 2023.

With iPadOS 17.5 hinting at a new gesture that would let users perform quick tasks by squeezing the Apple Pencil, the expectations for a third-generation stylus have only grown. The Apple Pencil 2 has a double-tap gesture that lets users switch tools, but no "squeeze" gesture support.

The Apple Pencil 3 is rumored to be priced at $130, supports Apple's Find My service, and features interchangeable magnetic tips. We'll know exactly what it does when Apple hosts its first virtual event of 2024 next Tuesday.