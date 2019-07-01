Ive departs Apple, iPad OS, Chrome OS 75, and T-Mobile 5G (MobileTechRoundup show #473)

After sharing my story about the SIM swap attack a couple of weeks ago we started off MobileTechRoundup show #473 talking about how I am nearly recovered from it and some lessons learned. There were also plenty of other topics to chat with Kevin about for over an hour this weekend.

Image: ZDNet

Recovering from a SIM swap attack

Huawei business in the US

Jony Ive departs Apple

T-Mobile released S10 5G with service in 6 cities

iOS 13 and iPadOS beta goes public

Polar Ignite fitness watch released

Chrome OS 75 Stable Channel arrives!

Why it may not make sense to wait for the Pixelbook Atlas

Virtual desks on Chrome OS is getting keyboard shortcuts – yay!

