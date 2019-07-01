Ive departs Apple, iPad OS, Chrome OS 75, and T-Mobile 5G (MobileTechRoundup show #473)

After sharing my story about the SIM swap attack a couple of weeks ago we started off MobileTechRoundup show #473 talking about how I am nearly recovered from it and some lessons learned. There were also plenty of other topics to chat with Kevin about for over an hour this weekend.
- Recovering from a SIM swap attack
- Huawei business in the US
- Jony Ive departs Apple
- T-Mobile released S10 5G with service in 6 cities
- iOS 13 and iPadOS beta goes public
- Polar Ignite fitness watch released
- Chrome OS 75 Stable Channel arrives!
- Why it may not make sense to wait for the Pixelbook Atlas
- Virtual desks on Chrome OS is getting keyboard shortcuts – yay!
Running time: 7 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 87MB)
Join Discussion