Ive departs Apple, iPad OS, Chrome OS 75, and T-Mobile 5G (MobileTechRoundup show #473)

Matt's back for the most part while Jony Ive leaves Apple. Huawei may be back in business and T-Mobile releases its first 5G phone. These and other topics are covered in the latest Mobile Tech Roundup podcast.

By for The Mobile Gadgeteer | | Topic: Mobility

After sharing my story about the SIM swap attack a couple of weeks ago we started off MobileTechRoundup show #473 talking about how I am nearly recovered from it and some lessons learned. There were also plenty of other topics to chat with Kevin about for over an hour this weekend.

motr-logo1

 Image: ZDNet
  • Recovering from a SIM swap attack
  • Huawei business in the US
  • Jony Ive departs Apple
  • T-Mobile released S10 5G with service in 6 cities
  • iOS 13 and iPadOS beta goes public
  • Polar Ignite fitness watch released
  • Chrome OS 75 Stable Channel arrives!
  • Why it may not make sense to wait for the Pixelbook Atlas
  • Virtual desks on Chrome OS is getting keyboard shortcuts – yay!

Running time: 7 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 87MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

Related Topics:

Apple Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews

More from Matthew Miller

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3