Here's a new $399 Android phone you should be excited about - and it's not from Google or Samsung

Forget hot foldable summer; this season is warming up to mid-range phones from just about every major manufacturer, including Google, Samsung, and now Motorola. The latest handset comes in the form of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), a $399 Android phone with a sizeable 6.7-inch OLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, a 50MP camera system, and a built-in stylus.

A built-in stylus! It's still a thing.

Generally speaking, the new Moto G Stylus 5G brings relatively modest upgrades from last year's model, with megapixel bumps in the ultrawide (from 8MP to 13MP) and front-facing cameras (from 16MP to 32MP), 8GB of RAM (up from 6GB), and faster 30W wired charging (up from 20W). The processor is still a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, which I found to be just capable enough for daily use when I tested last year's Moto G Stylus 5G, so I can't complain.

As for what's different, the design jumps out the most, with this year's mid-range model available in two flavors: Caramel Latte, which shimmers in gold and silver tones, and Scarlet Wave, which I can only describe as lipstick-colored vegan leather. From a first look, I'm a fan of both options; a little personality with phone colors goes a long way.

Motorola says it's also improved the stylus experience, with a larger contact area (read: a bigger, flatter display) and "reduced latency for a smoother experience." The UI has been updated too, letting you set your favorite apps that pop out when the stylus is ejected.

With the new 50MP camera sensor, Motorola is touting Ultra Pixel technology that pixel-bins four pixels into one 2µm Ultra Pixel for improved photos during the day and night. We'll have to see how the camera system performs with further testing.

The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) will be available across major retailers and Motorola.com from May 30, with a starting price of $399. It'll also be sold by most US carriers, including Metro by T-Mobile, AT&T, Cricket, Google Fi Wireless, Visible, and more.