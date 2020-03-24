Juniper rolls out new Mist service for network, location analytics

Juniper Networks on Tuesday announced the launch of Mist Premium Analytics, a new service that offers enterprises visibility into their networks, as well as location-based contextual information about customers and employees. The new service is designed to provide a comprehensive look into disparate systems -- network, security and location domains - for information that can help drive both IT and business decisions.

The rollout comes about a year after Juniper acquired Mist Systems to combine its wireless LAN platform with Juniper's wired LAN, SD-WAN and security services. Juniper is also leveraging Mist's AI capabilities to offer AI-driven operations.

The new analytics service can give customers insight into Wide Area Network (WAN) performance in branch or retail offices, as well as usage patterns of Wireless LANs to anticipate changing demands. It also lets customers compare Mist network data with data from third-party sources.

Meanwhile, customers can get customizable reports and analytics based on location data to better understand employee or guest behavior. Companies could use that information for a range of business insights, such as understanding traffic flow in a venue or shopper engagement, or to determine the optimal number of sales associates at a given time.

The tool lets users analyze up to one year of data with fully-customizable queries and reporting. It offers rich data vizualization through dashboards, cutting out the need for more help from business information teams.

The Mist Premium Analytics service will be available on April 1, Juniper said.