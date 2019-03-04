Juniper Networks buys Mist Systems for $405 million

Juniper Networks said on Monday that it plans to acquire Mist Systems, makers of a wireless LAN network powered by artificial intelligence, for $405 million. Juniper plans to use the purchase to bolster its software-defined enterprise portfolio and multicloud offerings and expand its presence in the cloud-managed segment of the wireless networking market.

More specifically, Juniper will combine Mist's wireless LAN platform with Juniper's wired LAN, SD-WAN and security services. Juniper also plans to extend Mist's AI capabilities across the Juniper networking portfolio for software-defined architectures.

Juniper Networks CEO Rami Rahim expanded further, writing in a blog post that Mist's open framework for AI-driven wireless will help Juniper better target advanced enterprise customers with a broader and more flexible portfolio.

"With our planned acquisition of Mist Systems, we are not only expanding our enterprise portfolio into the wireless arena, but also staking claim to AI-driven operations in the era of multicloud," Rahim wrote in a blog post. "Wireless is the most strategic place to start as we adopt AI for IT. It's also more than just wireless. AI-driven operations must extend across the whole IT stack if it is to reach its full potential."

"By integrating Mist's cloud-management and advanced AI engine into the balance of Juniper's enterprise portfolio, we are setting ourselves up to continue to lead the transition to the software-defined enterprise," he continued.

