Juniper's new security portal aims to ease the move to a SASE architecture

Juniper Networks is introducing a new cloud-based security portal designed to help organizations transition to a SASE architecture without undercutting their existing security deployments.

The portal, called Security Director Cloud, distributes connectivity and services to an organization's different sites, their users and applications. What sets it apart from other SASE offerings, according to Juniper, is its ability to automatically import existing security policies.

"The customer can go ahead and register, and it will automatically import all of their policies, and they don't have to do anything," Samantha Madrid, VP Product Management, Security Business & Strategy at Juniper, explained to ZDNet. "They don't have to rewrite anything, they can decide whether they want to import all or just some. It's entirely up to them, and it'll remain in constant sync."

This allows customers to migrate to a SASE architecture at their own pace, she said. It also reduces operational overhead during that transitional period to a new security environment.

With other cloud-based SASE offerings on the market, Madrid said, organizations "can't use what they already have in their environment, they have to completely start from scratch."

Interest in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) services is growing as organizations become increasingly dispersed -- a trend driven by technological advancements like 5G, as well as the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Security Cloud Director lets customers create unified policies across traditional and cloud-delivered security platforms -- covering users, devices or applications. That could mean policies for user-based or application-based access, IPS, anti-malware or web security policies.

The portal offers the Security Director Insights feature, which provides correlated visibility into attacks across the entire network. Customers can integrate detection from other vendors' products, which are populated in an attack timeline.

"We're giving [customers] not only the ability to bridge their existing with their future transformations, we're giving them integrated security orchestration and integrated insights into the overall risk posture."

