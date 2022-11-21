'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
With every website asking for a unique password that includes characters, numbers, symbols, and more, it can be a daunting task to try to recall all of your passwords -- especially when you have to change them yet again due to a breach. Keeper Password Manager bridges the gap between remembering your passwords and keeping them. Right now, it's 50% off for a one-year subscription, so you only have to pay $17.50 for the entire year.
Keeper Password Manager is the number one rated password manager site. In fact, we named it as one of our best password managers this year, because not only does it offer the personal plan – the one that's currently on sale – but it also offers business, student, military, and medical plans.
This deal offers unlimited password storage for one person, including unlimited identity and payments, too. If you're worried about it syncing across devices, it can do so across an unlimited number for one person. It will also generate and auto-fill strong passwords, so you don't have to worry about creating or memorizing them.
Also: Which VPN should you use on iPhone and iPad, and is there a free option?
You can also securely record share when you need to. In addition, Keeper also comes with Fingerprint and Face ID login, so whether you're using an Apple or Android device, you can use your preferred login of choice.
Also: The best VPN for Android users
At 50% off, this is a steal for a one-year subscription. We recommend that you run, don't walk, to get this deal, no matter if it's for you or for a beloved family member this holiday season.
In addition to this great deal, we're covering the best of Black Friday this year at ZDNET, bringing you hundreds of great deals. From phones to robot vacuums to Apple products, you can save hundreds of dollars right now on your favorite tech products. Head over to our hub to check out the majors savings right now.