KT to expand deployment of 5G inside buildings

(Image: KT)

executive guide What is 5G? Everything you need to know about the new wireless revolution It's a capital improvement project the size of the entire planet, replacing one wireless architecture created this century with another one that aims to lower energy consumption and maintenance costs. Read More

South Korean telco KT will begin the rollout of 5G wireless networks services at large and crowded buildings such as airports and train stations, the company has announced.

The country's second largest mobile carrier said it has been developing a 5G in-building repeater since February 2018 and finished development in January. The company has since been testing its 5G in-building repeater to get it ready for commercial deployment.

Deploying a wireless network within large commercial complexes or buildings is more difficult compared to deploying one outdoors as there are more obstacles and concentrated data traffic.

KT said it would collaborate with rivals SK Telecom and LG Uplus to utilise their base infrastructures. The three will collaborate to deploy 5G networks within 119 large buildings, with KT to be in charge of deployment for 95 of them.

The buildings will include major train stations for KTX, South Korea's express train service, in addition to large department stores in the metropolitan areas around Seoul, and Gimpo International Airport.

Coverage for in-building 5G will be expanded to over 1,000 buildings by the end of the year, KT said.

South Korea deployed its 5G wireless networks in April, securing a million subscribers within 69 days of launch, the Ministry of Science and ICT said.

Coverage is currently focused on the capital Seoul and adjacent areas but carriers are aiming to expand this to 90% of the country by the end of the year.

Related Coverage

KT, LG Uplus propose quantum key standard to ITU

Telcos KT and LG Uplus have proposed a global standard for quantum key distribution to the ITU's Study Group 13.

KT 5G being launched by Ericsson

KT's 5G network will be commercially launched in early April, with the Korean carrier partnering with Ericsson for the deployment.

KT to roll out 5G UHD live broadcasting

KT will roll out its 5G-based UHD live broadcasting service with Seoul Broadcasting System's Morning Wide news program.

KT launches unlimited 5G data plan with no speed cap

South Korea's second largest mobile carrier KT has launched a 5G data plan that offers unlimited data with no speed cap to overwhelm rivals SK Telecom and LG Uplus.

Samsung and KT achieve 1Gbps speed on 5G commercial network

KT's 5G network will be ready for use in 85 cities across South Korea, including Seoul, by the end of the month. This includes 5G service coverage throughout various major national highways and high-speed railways.

How driverless buses will transform business travel at airports (TechRepublic)

Using 5G technology, KT Corp. tested out its first self-driving bus at the Incheon International Airport in South Korea.