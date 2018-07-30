​KT, LG Uplus propose quantum key standard to ITU

KT and LG Uplus have proposed a global standard for quantum key distribution to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) under the UN, the companies have announced.

The telcos offered the first draft to ITU's Study Group 13, which works on future networks, focusing on IMT-2020, cloud computing, and trusted network infrastructure.

The draft includes proposals for network structure and functionality for quantum key distribution, interface between network equipment, and service process technology, KT and LG Uplus said.

Compatriot SK Telecom also reviewed the draft and contributed to the proposal. SK Telecom is preparing to submit quantum key security standards to ITU's Study Group 17, which oversees network security.

KT has been collaborating with government research institutes to develop the technology.

SK Telecom acquired majority stakes in Swiss-based quantum-safe firm IDQ in February. The telco is testing the technology on its German counterpart Deutsche Telekom's trial network.

South Korea completed its 5G spectrum auction in June, and is gearing up for commercialisation of the next-generation network next year.

Earlier this month, the government and telcos SK Telecom, KT, and LG Uplus agreed to deploy the network at the same time to avoid unnecessary competition.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

SK Telecom applies quantum key to Deutsche Telekom network

SK Telecom has applied its quantum safe system on Deutsche Telekom's trial network and will expand deployment to parts of commercial networks in 2019.

South Korea completes 5G spectrum auction

With the 3.5GHz and 28GHz spectrum auction complete, the South Korean government and telcos are set to roll out 5G in December.

KT first to apply blockchain to commercial network

In South Korea's small towns and big cities, the Internet of Things (IoT) is changing everything from utilities to subways to buildings as more municipalities and companies capitalise on new computing and network technologies.

SK Telecom, Nvidia to team up for GPU cloud solutions in South Korea

KT has applied blockchain technology to its network and vowed to reach 100,000 transactions per second by next year. The telco plans to launch a slew of new platforms in multiple industries that capitalise on the network.

5G mobile networks: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)

As LTE networks become increasingly saturated, mobile network operators are planning for the 5G future. Here is what business professionals and mobile users need to know about 5G.