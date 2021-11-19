Kyndryl forges VMware partnership, SAP agreement

Kyndryl is adding partnerships with VMware and SAP that'll quickly expand its multi-cloud bona fides.

The managed services giant, which was recently spun off from IBM, already forged a Microsoft Cloud partnership. With VMware, Kyndryl will expand a partnership that will focus on app modernization and multi-cloud services. VMware, also newly independent after separating from Dell Technologies, and Kyndryl will also open an innovation center.

Key points about the Kyndryl-VMware partnership:

The companies will aim to focus on multi-cloud infrastructure and management as well as managed apps, digital workspace services, networking, and edge computing.

Both firms have aligned expertise, capabilities, and resources on local, regional and global levels.

The two companies will create a Joint Innovation Lab that will focus on app modernization, containers, observability, and security with VMware Tanzu.

The collaboration will support VMware Cross-Cloud services to cover multiple cloud environments.

As for the SAP developments, Kyndryl said it achieved SAP certification for operations capabilities in global cloud and infrastructure operations. The certifications cover SAP HANA operations, global hosting, SAP Business Suite, SAP SuccessFactors, and DevOps.

Kyndryl already offers a bevy of SAP services including cloud deployments, project management, migrations, and data and AI integrations.