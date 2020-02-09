Labor to introduce Bill to fix Australian encryption laws it voted for

AFP and NSW Police used Australia's encryption laws seven times in 2018-19 Seven Technical Assistance Requests made with no Technical Assistance Notices or Technical Capability Notices issued.

The Australian Labor Party said on Monday it would be introducing a Private Senator's Bill to fix the encryption laws that it voted for in 2018.

The changes would include judicial authorisation that make the laws compatible with the US CLOUD Act, as well as changes in the previous Bill that was stranded prior to the May 2019 election.

"Tech companies report that customers are less likely to seek out contracts with Australian companies because the encryption laws pose risks that they would be required by the Government to introduce systemic weaknesses into their products and systems," Shadow Minister for Home Affairs Kristina Keneally said.

Labor was warned of this exact situation in 2018 before it voted for the laws.

Australian security vendor Senetas called for the laws to be dumped in 2018 because it would damage Australian reputations and trust.

"The Bill will damage Australian developers' and manufacturers' reputations in international markets, resulting in loss of trust and confidence in Australian cybersecurity R&D and products," Senetas said at the time.

"Rather than protecting the interests of citizens, this Bill compromises their security and privacy as a consequence of weaker cybersecurity practices and easier access to new tools for cyber criminals."

As long as the government majority holds, and there are no signs it would not, then Labor's fixes will die on the House of Representatives floor.

"Today is a test for the Morrison government -- will they stand up for the 700,000 Australians working in our technology industry and Australia's law enforcement agencies ... or continue with their broken promises and do-nothing plan?" Keneally said without a hint of irony.

Labor had previously said it would fix the "rushed legislation" it passed if it won government in May. The ALP did not win.

On Friday it was revealed that the nation's metadata laws were capable of handing to the cops the web browsing history of Australians.

At the time, Labor Senator Anthony Byrne noted his "grave concern" this was happening despite assurances.

