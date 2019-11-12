Large-scale cyber attack hits Labour Party systems

The Labour Party has been hit with what it describes as a "sophisticated and large-scale cyber-attack".

A Labour spokesperson told ZDNet that the cyber attack affected the party website and online campaigning tools and platforms, which were offline for some time yesterday while the IT and digital teams worked to get things back up and running.

The nature of the cyber incident has yet to be fully disclosed, but I the party said it "took swift action" and the attack failed due the party's "robust security".

"The integrity of all our platforms was maintained and we are confident that no data breach occurred," Labour said in an email to ZDNet.

"Our security procedures have slowed down some of our campaign activities, but these were restored this morning and we are back up to full speed," the statement added,

The incident has been reported to the National Cyber Security Centre.

The attack comes in the early stages of the General Election campaign, with the UK set to go to the polls on December 12.