Leak reveals the Pixel 8a's specs, with big upgrades on the way

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

If you're considering a new Pixel phone, you might want to wait a few months. The Google Pixel 8a is set for release, or at least a reveal, at the company's I/O 2024 conference in May. Thanks to a new leak, we know the phone's likely specs, which might just give you pause about the more expensive Pixel 8.

The leak comes courtesy of Android Authority, which cited "a source inside Google."

First up is the display, which appears set to have a 120hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of HDR brightness. That's a significant leap over the Pixel 7a, which is at 90hz and 1,000 nits, and more impressively matches the Pixel 8. At least in terms of the display, it's an even race. The Pixel 8a's screen size will also be the same as the Pixel 7a, at 6.1 inches, which is slightly smaller than the Pixel 8. That's good news if you're not a fan of big phones.

Additionally, the specs suggest that Google's Pixel 8a will be powered by the Tensor G3 chip. That's not necessarily a surprise, but it does again bring the device right in line with the Pixel 8 and provides a big upgrade from the G2 that was in the Pixel 7a. The G3 chip is also the brains behind the Pixel 8 Pro's highly touted AI features, some of which were stripped away for the base Pixel 8. It's unclear whether the Pixel 8a will have even fewer AI features compared to the Pixel 8, or if they will be on par.

And lastly, Android Authority revealed that the Pixel 8a is likely to receive DisplayPort output support, functionality that the rest of the Pixel 8 series technically had at launch but was left unused until a recent beta release. With this feature, you would be able to connect an external display using the USB-C port, essentially letting your phone serve as a mini computer.

One area where the Pixel 8a likely won't keep up with the Pixel 8 is the camera. It looks like the Pixel 8a will carry over the same cameras from the Pixel 7a – a 64MP main, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 13MP selfie camera.

The leak didn't include a price, but given these specs, it may be hard to choose the Pixel 8 once the Pixel 8a is released. The Pixel 7a was $499 at launch, and if the 8a matches that price, we'll have a good deal on our hands.