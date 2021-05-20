Learn all about Linux, Ubuntu, and more for just $20

Linux is the leading operating system on mainframes servers and other big systems, but it also runs on all types of embedded systems, which makes it the perfect operating system to rule the Internet of Things. Most recently, it has led the open source communities to meet President Biden's cybersecurity challenge. So if you were hoping to break into a career that would grow into the future instead of becoming obsolete, The Mastering Linux Development Bundle would be a very good place to start.

This e-learning bundle will allow you to train at your own pace, without taking time away from your current job, and you don't need any knowledge or experience to get started. The "Linux Basics for Beginners" was designed to teach complete newbies enough about Linux and Ubuntu to become a professional.

Then you can build on that with "Mastering Linux Command Line", which includes live Linux Labs. By the end of this class, you will be able to create your own Linux EC2 Instance on AWS. Founder of Codemy, John Elder, will teach you how to download and install Ubuntu Linux to run on a Windows computer in "Ubuntu Linux on Windows with VirtualBox for Web Development".

Ethical hackers will teach you how to use Kali Linux quickly and easily in "Kali Linux For Beginners". Then you can follow that up with "Kali Linux Hacker Tools, Tricks & Techniques" which is a huge favorite with former students. They've given it a rating of 4.7 stars out of 5.

"The Mastering Linux Development Bundle" is a 34-hour guide to the Linux command line, Ubuntu, Secure and Bash Shells, and Kali. It's a great foundation for the "Mastering Secure Shell (SSH)" course that will turn you into an SSH power user in no time, as well as the "Mastering Bash Shell Scripting" where you will learn how to turbocharge your productivity by automating your daily tasks with shell scripts.

Don't pass up this chance to get the training you need for a secure tech career. Order The Mastering Linux Development Bundle while it's on sale for just $19.99.

