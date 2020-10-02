Learn to remotely manage complex projects using Jira with this $30 course bundle

Many of us are accustomed to working remotely by now. However, just because the world feels like it has slowed down doesn't mean your career has to. The opportunity for professional growth is out there if you're willing to chase it, and one of the best ways to get ahead is by improving your team's efficiency. Your colleagues will appreciate you, and your boss will most certainly take notice.

It's not as simple as telling your team to work better, though. Efficient project management begins with organization, and organization requires the right tools and excellent communication, especially when your entire team is working from home. Luckily, these skills can be learned, and this $29.99 project management course bundle will teach you software and people skills you need to manage complex projects in any industry.

The Complete Project Management eBook & Video Course Bundle contains 10 courses on a handful of powerful tools that will help your team manage projects more efficiently. Additionally, this bundle includes a CompTIA Project+ Certification Guide eBook, which will teach you project management best practices for developing project charters and monitoring your team's projects.

Atlassian's Jira software is perhaps the most popular project management tool covered in this bundle. You'll find five eBook and video courses dedicated to everything Jira. That includes a complete overview of Jira's three components—Jira Core, Jira Software, and Jira Service Desk—as well as advanced skills that will allow you to customize your Jira implementation to suit your needs.

While Jira is powerful and feature-packed, it doesn't make sense for every team. If you're in the market for a simpler tool that's easy to implement, Redmine is another project management tool to consider. Redmine allows you to manage, monitor, and administer complex projects with plenty of flexibility to tailor it for your team, and you'll find two courses in this bundle on how to get the most out of this software.

Adding project management to your skillset is a surefire way to improve your team's efficiency, especially when working remotely. The Complete Project Management eBook & Video Course Bundle normally costs $614, but you can grab all 10 courses for just $25 and start learning how to use Jira, Redmine, and more today.