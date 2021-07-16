Learn how to master Python programming for only $60

Tech jobs are hot, there is more hiring being done now than at any time since 2016. And now you can train at your own pace for a new career as a software engineer with one of the most popular programming languages with The Complete 2021 Python Expert Super Bundle.

You can start off with the "Programming Fundamentals" course, which will teach you the basic tenets of programming. Then move on into Python specifically with "Introduction to Programming Using Python". You will learn all of the most basic Python skills that you'll need to move into more advanced courses. "Python Programming" will teach you more of the basic concepts of the language.

Next up are two courses that cover the Python library. "Use the Standard Library" explores the more common modules of the library, while "Dive Into the Python Standard Library" moves into the more advanced Python features using the library. Then the "Reading & Writing Files" class will show you the methods Python features for reading and writing files.

Once you're done with those, you should be ready for "Object-Oriented Python". In this course, you'll learn about classes and associated objects, as well as how to use inheritance. You will even create a basic OOP text-based adventure. The "Python for Security" class will cover topics like brute force password cracking and more. There are also two data-focused classes: "Python Data Model" and "Data Representation & Serialization".

The "Hands-On Python for Networking Professionals" course dives into using Python for networking automation. And the "Using Community Code" focuses on writing code to solve specific problems.

Now is your chance to learn everything you need to become a Python expert and start a great new career in tech as a software engineer. Grab The Complete 2021 Python Expert Super Bundle while it is currently on sale for just $59.99.