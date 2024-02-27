'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Learn task automation and more with this $30 PowerShell bundle
Microsoft PowerShell-certified professionals represent great value to companies and industries hiring around the world. To prep for any certification opportunities out there, consider The Microsoft PowerShell Certification Bundle, which is on sale for just $30 (reg. $60) for a limited time only.
This three-course, eleven-hour bundle features 118 lectures that break down Microsoft PowerShell and how to leverage it to automate tasks, create tools, generate advanced scripts, and even manage Active Directory (AD). Each of these courses is taught by IT professional Vijay Saini. He's maintained an impressive 4.4/5-star instructor rating over the years in large part due to his specialization in automating with PowerShell.
Throughout the courses in the bundle, you can get your feet wet by learning the basics of Microsoft PowerShell, which is a marker that this is a deal that's friendly to absolute beginners. You can also learn how to set up labs for the Active Directory.
Check out some more of the focuses of lectures and discussion throughout the e-learning PowerShell bundle:
Active Directory (AD) basics
Working with AD users who operate with PowerShell
Automating PowerShell for file purging
Handling files in PowerShell scripting, and more.
PowerShell is a versatile and capable tool that can increase the value and usability of tech professionals around the world. For you to prove that some level of certification is going to help you. To help kickstart your journey toward becoming a certified PowerShell specialist, you can review the eleven hours of content from home any time of the day or night for the rest of your life.
One recent five-star reviewer named Christian S. reads, "Amazing thank you so much, very informative courses, I can't wait to continue learning new skills with StackSocial."
The Microsoft PowerShell Certification Bundle is on sale for just $30 (reg. $60) for a limited time only.