Learn to make data-driven business decisions with this 10-course certification bundle for $40

Making decisions is difficult. As a decision-maker, you have to be able to synthesize a ton of information, take into account endless variables, take into consideration the needs of everyone around you, and come to a conclusion that is best, even if it's not the easiest or most convenient. That's a lot for any person to handle, but that's what project managers do all the time.

The decision-making process shouldn't be this challenging. In fact, it doesn't have to be. More than half of all Americans claim to rely on their gut when it comes to making tough calls, but they would be better served relying on data. By using data-driven decision making, you can produce better outcomes, account for factors that would otherwise be missed, and feel much more confident in the fact that you're making the right call. The Ultimate Data and Project Management Certification Bundle will teach you how to make these data-backed calls.

Ultimate Data and Project Management Certification Bundle Original price: $2,000 Startup Stock Photos To use data to drive your decisions, you'll need to learn how to use tools that handle that data. The Ultimate Data and Project Management Certification Bundle has you covered. Take introductory courses that will teach you how to use powerful data management tools like SQL, Java, and Jira Agile. These tools will help you build out the infrastructure you need to collect and synthesize data in a way that will lead you to positive outcomes. $39 at ZDNet Academy

Make the most of your data

Collecting data is only useful if you know what to do with it. Luckily there are plenty of tools that help you come to a decision. Tools like Microsoft Power BI Desktop, a powerful self-service business intelligence platform, can help you take all the information that you've collected and process it in a way that will lead you to smart decisions that will save you money and time. Likewise, Microsoft Excel can be a powerful tool for understanding data. Learn how to use the spreadsheet maker to analyze data and highlight information that you might have otherwise missed entirely.

The Ultimate Data and Project Management Certification Bundle is an essential collection of courses for any decision-maker. While it is valued at $2,000, you can get it for 98% off the retail price. That means you'll pay just $39.99. This course collection will make your decision-making process easier, more efficient, and save you plenty of money and time. Grab it while you still can!