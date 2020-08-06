Leidos Australia scores AU$98 million contract extension with the ATO

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has handed Leidos Australia a 33-month contract extension to deliver end-user technology support services, a deal valued at close to AU$98 million.

Leidos Australia was initially awarded the contract in 2010.

"We have a longstanding relationship with the ATO, providing innovative, secure, and sustainable industry-leading solutions," Leidos Australia vice president of IT services Caroline Dawson said.

"This extension draws on our deep experience supporting government and business in their cloud adoption journeys. We look forward to continuing this journey of delivering quality services and support."

Under the extension, the company will continue to deliver end-user computing services to the ATO's 25,000-plus person workforce. It will also be responsible for delivering a "modern digital workspace" under the ATO's 2024 Vision program aimed at improving the reliability and stability of end-user tools and platforms, and increase the agency's consumption of cloud-based services.

This renewal is in addition to the ATO handing a separate 29-month contract extension to Leidos Australia at the end of last year. That contract, valued at approximately AU$87 million, was for the IT service provider to continue to provide the agency with service desk and IT service management services.

Under that contract, Leidos is responsible for delivering a modernisation project that will include a new IT service management platform, as well as enhancing the current information technology infrastructure library processes, and service integration and management model.

The IT service provider also scored a AU$16 million data management platform contract with the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) as part of the Bureau's wider IT transformation program in March.

Valued at AU$16 million over three years, the contract will see Leidos Australia deliver a data management platform to help BoM meet its information access needs, data governance and information life cycle management policies, procedures, and products, as well as support the addition of emerging information capabilities.

Work on the project commenced in late November.

