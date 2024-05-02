Microsoft wants to arm 2.5 million people in Asean with AI skills

imaginima/Getty Images

Microsoft has unveiled plans to boost artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across five Southeast Asian markets, targeting to train 2.5 million people by 2025.

The initiatives will be facilitated through partnerships with governments as well as nonprofit and commercial organizations, the US cloud vendor said Tuesday. These measures aim to add 2.5 million people to an "AI-ready" talent pool that is part of the Asean Digital Masterplan 2025, Microsoft said, adding the skilling initiatives will be implemented in five Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member states: Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Also: The best free AI courses

Asked to elaborate, Microsoft declined to provide details on the investments or funds it is setting aside to facilitate its plans. Instead, it pointed ZDNET to the four key areas its skilling initiatives will focus on, which include plugging the cybersecurity talent gap and boosting developers' AI skills.

These initiatives will run alongside other schemes, such as Microsoft's Ready4AI&Security program, which aims to train 15,000 youths in Indonesia and Malaysia, emphasizing opportunities for women to build careers in cybersecurity. The program includes access to Microsoft's security training and certifications.

Also: Want to work in AI? How to pivot your career in 5 steps

With the Asia-Pacific region facing a cybersecurity skills gap of 2.7 million people last year, Microsoft said AI-powered security capabilities are increasingly necessary to combat modern-day cyber threats.

The tech firm said vocational institutes are also critical in providing practical training for industry-focused roles. It hopes to boost the region's vocational educational systems with AI skills via a collaboration between the Asean Foundation and education ministries in the 10 Asean member states. This initiative is estimated to benefit 644,000 vocational students, Microsoft said.

Microsoft also plans to expand its partnership with the United Nations Development Programme Asia Pacific and offer 570,000 youths from underserved communities access to AI training to enhance their employability.

Upskilling Asean youth in AI is a "pivotal step" that is aligned with the region's 2025 digital masterplan, said Piti Srisangnam, Asean Foundation's executive director. Fostering a sustainable digital talent ecosystem will also contribute significantly to the region's development, Srisangnam added.

Also: Have 10 hours? IBM will train you in AI fundamentals - for free

"Investing in AI skills is investing in a future where economic growth is inclusive, giving every person a chance to contribute and benefit," said Andrea Della Mattea, Microsoft's Asean president. "With a robust pool of talent skilled in disruptive technologies, Asean is well positioned for the global tech race."

The US cloud vendor on Wednesday also unveiled plans for a new data center region in Thailand, as part of its efforts to build up the market's cloud and AI infrastructure and provide AI skilling opportunities for more than 100,000 people.

Microsoft said AI is projected to add almost $1 trillion to Southeast Asia's gross domestic product by 2030, citing research from Kearney. Thailand is expected to account for $117 billion of this figure.

"Thailand has an incredible opportunity to build a digital-first, AI-powered future," said Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, who was in Bangkok for Microsoft Build: AI Day. The new data center region and the vendor's other investments, including in cloud and AI, will look to help Thai organizations in both public and private sectors "drive new impact and growth", Nadella said.

Microsoft currently operates a data center region in Singapore, which supports Southeast Asia, among several other sites across Asia-Pacific, including South Korea and Japan. New sites located in this region are also underway in Indonesia and Malaysia.