Lenovo announces Yoga Smart Tab and Smart Tab M8 Android tablets with Google Assistant

With its latest announcement, Lenovo has rolled out more new tablets in a week than Apple has in, well, who knows how long. Earlier, the leading PC manufacturer introduced a pair of budget Android slates in the form of the Tab M7 and M8, Yesterday, Lenovo added another pair to the collection, though these have some more intriguing features than their cheaper cousins.

The new Yoga Smart Tab and Smart Tab M8 are part of Lenovo's smart home strategy, with both models featuring Google Assistant built in to control smart lights and outlets and the like right from your tablet. That control comes either when you're using it in your hands or when it's nearby, thanks to built-in mics and voice recognition.

As is typical for Yoga-branded products, the Yoga Smart Tab features higher-end touches compared to the Smart Tab M8. These include a bigger, higher-resolution screen (1,920x1,080 10.1-inch versus 1,280x800 8-inch), beefier processor (octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 versus quad-core MediaTek A22 Tab) and more memory and storage (3GB versus 2GB and 32GB versus 16GB, respectively). It also includes a kickstand that allows the tablet to be used in four different modes and technology to limit blue light emission that can lead to eye fatigue.

The Smart Tab M8 may lack the more luxurious Yoga experience, but it's also half the price. It comes with an extra that the Tab M7 and M8 ship without: a Smart Charging Station accessory that enables Google Assistant's Ambient Mode, which leaves it always "on" to receive your voice commands. If you don't need the portability of a tablet, but want similar functionality, Lenovo has also released an update to its Smart Display product. The latest model has a thinner bezel around its 7-inch touchscreen, improved ambient lighting for photo display, and front-facing speakers.

The Yoga Smart Tab will be available this month starting at $250, while the Smart Tab M8 and the updated Smart Display will go on sale next month for $120 and $130, respectively.