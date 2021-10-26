Lenovo kicks off early Black Friday deals on laptops and desktops

Lenovo is the latest company to jumpstart its Black Friday sales early, joining the likes of Amazon, Best Buy. Newegg and Walmart in not making it to November before releasing its deals. While its ad promises the usual doorbuster specials around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it also pays to take a look at the company's website -- you might be surprised to see some of those future discounts are already available today. Here are six of Lenovo's best Black Friday deals for your shopping pleasure.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 for $229.99 $70 off While its original price is $319, this Duet is currently reduced to $249.99 at Lenovo's online store, though you can save an additional $20 by purchasing it at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning. It's a perfect gift for a student who needs a 2-in-1 system with detachable keyboard and touchscreen display. The Duet squeezes full HD (1,920x1,080) resolution into that 10.1-inch screen, which is easy to see thanks to its 400 nits of brightness. Other specs are typical of an entry-level Chromebook device: MediaTek Helio P60T processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 for $599.99 $130 off A sub-$800 ThinkPad is a good deal already, but Lenovo is offering even a better deal starting at 11 a.m. on Black Friday (11/26), knocking the price down to $600. You'll get a system with a latest Intel 11th-generation Core i3 processor, 4 gigs of RAM, 256GB of storage and 14.1-display with full HD resolution. You also receive the benefits of the legendary ThinkPad line -- excellent keyboard, built-in ThinkShield security suite, military-grade-tested durability -- at an entry-level price.

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 5i Desktop for $1,199.99 $65 off Here's another case where most of Lenovo's price cutting has already taken place, as this all-in-one isn't currently $1,499.99 as suggested in the ad, but $1,264.99. Nonetheless you can shave even more off that price if you wait to purchase this IdeaCentre until 11 a.m. on Cyber Monday. Built around a 24-inch full HD display, the desktop comes with a 10th-generation Core processor and sizable amounts of RAM (16 gigs) and storage (one terabyte), along with accessories like a wireless keyboard and mouse, webcam with physical shutter and JBL speakers by Harman.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for $399.99 $190 off If you want a mainstream laptop at a better-than-usual mainstream price, and you don't need an 11th-generation Intel Core processor, this IdeaPad 3 configuration will set you back just $400 starting at 7 p.m. on the night before Thanksgiving. You still get a very capable 10th-gen Core i3 chip, along with 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a 15.6-inch full HD screen as well as such niceties as a webcam with a physical shutter to protect your privacy, a numeric keypad and built-in Amazon Alexa support.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 for $999 $285 off Black Friday at 11 a.m. brings you a chance to snag this highly regarded ThinkPad for less than $1,000. It's a mere 2.5 pounds in weight, but the X1 Carbon still squeezes a Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of memory and a 256GB solid-state drive inside. Other benefits include a 400-nit 14-inch full HD display, 16-plus hours of claimed battery life and a built-in fingerprint reader. Our review of the Gen 8 edition concludes that it "remains an excellent ultraportable laptop for business users" -- and the latest version has only gotten better.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gaming Desktop for $1,199.99 $420 off Lenovo has made a name for itself in gaming PCs with its Legion family of desktops and laptops, and here's a big gaming desktop deal kicking off on Black Friday at 1 p.m. Currently priced over $1,600, the Legion Tower 5i deal lets you grab a rig with an 11th-generation Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB discrete graphics card for $1,200 instead. Lenovo Vantage for Gaming software allows you to overlock and fine-tune system performance for your gaming sessions, while the multi-hued fans inside the Tower 5i offer cooling as well as a burst of color within the black chasis.

As always, we will be monitoring any additional deals that pop up on Lenovo's site over the next month. Be sure to follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.