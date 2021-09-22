Lexar unveils Professional NM800 high-performance M.2 SSD

Need faster storage in your life?

Today, Lexar has unveiled its latest addition to its SSD lineup -- the Lexar Professional NM800 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe SSD.

The Professional NM800 offers maximum read/write speeds of 7400/5800MB/s, which is more than twelve times the speed of SATA-based SSDs

Combined with a 12nm controller, the Professional NM800 brings with it lower power consumption for better battery life on mobile devices.

Superior speed PCIe Gen4x4 interface: 7400MB/s read and 5800MB/s write – NVMe 1.4, with M.2 2280 form factor

Get 12.7x the speed of a SATA-based SSD

Designed for hardcore gamers and creative professionals

Features LDPC (Low-Density Parity Check)

Shock and vibration resistant with no moving parts

Designed with heat dissipation label that keeps your computer cool

Five-year limited warranty

"Lexar is committed to providing better memory solutions. We are excited to announce the new Lexar Professional NM800 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe SSD to our family line of SSD products. With speeds of up to 7400MB/s read, it is a top choice for content creators and gamers who want to unleash max SSD performance for next-level computing." said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.

The Lexar Professional NM800 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe SSD will see a UK launch later this month (prices listed at £89.99/512GB, £159.99/1TB) with the SSD getting its US launch Q1, 2022.