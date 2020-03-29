LG V60, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Moto G8 Power, Google Podcasts (Phones Show Chat #544)

With the retirement of the MoTR podcast, there are opportunities for participating in other shows. This week I joined Steve Litchfield and Ted Salmon for an episode of Phones Show Chat.

The MobileTechRoundup podcast started in 2005 and you may appreciate that the Phones Show Chat show has been providing enjoyable content since 2006. Steve and Ted are based in the UK and provide a weekly show covering a range of phones. They are shifting to a twice-weekly show with the coronavirus pandemic in order to provide listeners with more content to enjoy as we all stay home and stay safe.

Show notes with Steve and Ted

Feedback: Twice weekly podcast, Google Podcasts, slippery phones, DooGee N100

Device week: Galaxy S20 and S20 Ultra, iPhone 11 Pro, LG V60, Unihertz Atom XL, Moto G8 Power

Photo of the month

Running time: 65 minutes, 40 MB

