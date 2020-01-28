Lifesize updates its admin console with analytics, video conferencing metrics

Lifesize is hoping to put more data and analytics behind your video conferencing habits.

The company rolled out new features to its Lifesize Admin Console that offer real-time reporting, live meeting statistics, network performance monitoring, usage and call quality data.

According to Lifesize, those data points and analytics will allow enterprises to avoid technical glitches and improve the meeting experience.

Lifesize

What Lifesize is hoping to accomplish represents another wave of meeting technology. While many companies have upgraded video conferencing systems and collaboration tools, enterprises could use more data to gauge productivity and improve the employee experience.

With the upgraded dashboards in the Lifesize Admin Console, admins can do the following:

View a summary of total calls and minutes used across their account as well as breakouts for time of day, user, device type and platform.

Monitor participants as well as their geographic location and time they join or leave and whether content was presented and recorded.

Gauge network issues such as packet loss, video resolution and presentation content resolution. Later in the first quarter, Lifesize will provide an automated call quality rating.

The goal for Lifesize is to give its customers the ability to better allocate network resources, assure quality experiences and troubleshoot faster.