Live updates from OpenAI Dev Day: Follow along with ZDNET

The latest news live from the San Francisco stage.
Written by Tiernan Ray, Senior Contributing Writer
OpenAI on phone
Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

We're hear at the SVN West facility on a rainy Monday morning in San Francisco, as OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT and GPT-4, holds its first-ever conference for developers, Dev Day.

Sam Altman takes the stage. Recaps the various milestones — ChatGPT a year ago, followed by GPT-4, "still the most powerful model"

The company disclosed it has over 2 million developers building on its APIs "for a wide range of use cases," and 92% of the Fortune 500 companies. ChatGPT itself gets about 100 million weekly active users, the company said.  

Tiernan Ray
Tiernan Ray
