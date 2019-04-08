Logitech launches Zone Wireless headsets to make the open office less distracting

Optimizing the Smart Office A marriage of technology and people

Logitech is launching two wireless headsets to make the open office a little more suited to doing work.

Now the open office was the rage in recent years, but the reality is that it's hard to do work when everyone is talking in the new collaboration nirvana. Open office floor plans have been ridiculed before, but companies spent a lot of money revamping their facilities. Simply put, you're stuck with the open office until there's some new design fad.

As a guy who walks around Madison Square Park in New York to do meetings due to an open office floor plan, I was enticed when Logitech reached out with a device that could help me manage the insanity. I was thinking some motorcycle helmet-ish thing. Maybe an astronaut suit that could help me tune out terrible acoustics as well as the germs from the person next to me coughing up a lung.

Instead I got the Zone Wireless, which goes for $199, and Zone Wireless Plus, which will go for $249. "It is difficult to work but the open floor plan is not going away," said Wendy Spander, global communications manager for core products at Logitech. "Companies made the choice and are so deep into it that it makes sense to find the right solution for the pain points."

The gist of the Zone Wireless headsets from Logitech, which hasn't launched a headset for work in 5 years, was to create a headset that fits multiple roles, hop between devices and help knowledge workers concentrate.

Logitech utilized its knowhow in gaming headsets as well as running gear from its Jaybird unit. Users of those devices will recognize some of the features in the companion apps. It is also worth noting that Logitech didn't set out to launch another unified communications headset. The Zone Wireless headset is aimed at the knowledge worker who must toggle between a mobile device, work PC, video calls and then tune out with music.

