LogMeIn rolls out live webinar streaming for its GoToWebinar service

LogMeIn said Wednesday that it's rolling out live webinar streaming for its GoToWebinar service. The feature lets webinar organizers live stream to third-party social platforms like Facebook Live, YouTube Live and LinkedIn Live, as well as on virtual event platforms like CVent and Intrado directly through GoToWebinar.

LogMeIn, which owns LastPass, GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, OpenVoice and join.me, said the feature is meant to help GoToWebinar users expand the reach of their content. The feature is available globally and is free.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to rethink their collaboration strategies, video conferencing platforms have soared in popularity. LogMeIn hasn't released updated user numbers since last year, before it was acquired by private equity firms Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation for $4.3 billion. At the time, the company said it had more than 28 million customers using its unified communications products.

LogMeIn's portfolio has expanded via acquisitions over the last several years. The company acquired the GoTo product line from Citrix in January 2017 for $1.8 billion. In 2015, LogMeIn bought password management software startup LastPass for $110 million, and later acquired Israeli software firm Nanorep for around $45 million. One of its more sizable investments came in February 2018 with its purchase of Jive Communications for $342 million.