Lying down mode returns to Meta Quest 2 and Pro, but not Quest 3
Meta released the v63 update to let users make purchases in the metaverse using Quest Cash, a new payment method for games and other purchases in the Meta Quest Platform. This update also brings back the ability to use the Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets while lying down.
After giving Meta Quest users a taste of effortlessly enjoying their mixed reality headsets lying down back in the v53 update, Meta removed the feature. Now, Meta is bringing back the "use apps while lying down" ability but only for the Meta Quest 2 and Pro, excluding the Meta Quest 3.
A virtual reality (VR) headset lying down poses significant software challenges. While some apps and games perform okay while the user lies down, many set the horizon and floor level based on your standing or sitting position. In this case, laying down can confuse the system and shift the virtual environment and objects.
Meta's "lying down mode" plans to avoid this by adjusting the horizon automatically.
Some apps let users adjust the horizon so they can use them lying down, like VRChat, and those designed to be used exclusively while lying down, like Pillow. But giving the headset the ability to adjust for all apps automatically opens up the MR device to various new uses.
As someone currently nursing a bone fracture, I've run out of things to do while lying or sitting down in the past two weeks, so I can imagine the entertainment and productivity potential that a Meta Quest headset would deliver at this time. But these devices could also reach others who are bedridden permanently or children who can't get out of their hospital beds, for example, to deliver a bit of levity and fun.
Meta's v63 update also includes the launch of Quest Cash later this month, a new form of payment that lets users make in-app purchases, buy games, gift money, request, and store it. It can also be a good way to track kids' spending online and keep them on a budget for digital content.
Meta Quest gift cards will be turned into Quest Cash when this feature goes live.