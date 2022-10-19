'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
It's no secret that Apple makes high-quality computers. If you've been eyeing a new laptop, you can get a great discount on a MacBook Air right now. Save $200 and pick up the 13.3-inch MacBook Air with M1 chip on Amazon for $799 today.
Apple product deals are rare, but this 20% discount on a MacBook Air is unheard of. The MacBook Air is one of Apple's thinnest, lightest notebooks to date, and the 13.3-inch Retina display offers a 2560 x 1600 HD resolution with vibrant colors and True Tone technology.
The laptop comes packed with 256GB of storage and 8GB RAM, so you can quickly work through websites, documents, and more. Plus, you can stay focused for hours on end thanks to the long battery life, which lasts up to 18 hours on a single charge.
The backlit keyboard enables you to log on in any environment. You can even FaceTime with the HD camera, which brings sharper imaging to on-screen conversations. Considering this laptop's features, you should add it to your cart right now.
Saving you $200, this is an awesome deal on a great laptop. We recommend you take advantage of the $799 price tag sooner rather than later. ZDNET keeps an eye on other Apple Deals and MacBook deals, too, so be sure to check out other deals available right now.