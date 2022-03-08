Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Best MacBook and Mac Mini deals right now: March 2022

Whether you need a MacBook for work or school, or a Mac Mini to be your new family PC, we've found the best deals on Apple's latest computers.

Apple's introduction of the M1 chip has re-enlivened interest in its MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini lines. Thankfully, that renewed demand has brought with it a bevy of sales and promotions that bring many already cost-effective M1-based systems down to prices that couldn't get you even half as much computing power from another vendor. While the recently-released M1 Pro Macs may not yet be seeing major price drops, we can still save you some money on those mobile powerhouses as well. From base model MacBook Airs to tricked out MacBook Pros and even the ultra-popular Mac Mini, we've collected the best ongoing deals for getting you into Apple's macOS ecosystem at whichever level of hardware you choose.

Also: Best Apple iPad deals available right now: March 2022

Pricing Summary

Model

Retail price

Best available price

MacBook Air (M1)

$999 to $1,249

$949 to $1,149

MacBook Pro 13" (M1)

$1,299

$1,199

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/Max)

$1,999 to $2,499

$1,949 to $2,389

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/Max)

$2,499 to $2,699

$2,449 to $2,684

Mac Mini (M1)

$699 to $899

$629 to $779

MacBook Air M1 (2020) for $949 to $1,149

Save $50 to $150

apple-macbook-air.png

Apple's thinnest and lightest laptop continues to be one of the best and most universally recommended options for any laptop shopper, especially with the M1 chip on board. Its combination power and battery life is shocking for $1,000. Luckily the latest sale from Amazon pushes the base model MacBook Air even lower, dropping its entry cost by $50 to $949. While some may have a hard time believing the base model M1 Air is as capable as it is, the default 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM integrated into the 2020 model's M1 chip is more than enough computer for most users. Our Cliff Joseph found it to be an exceptional all-around computer for travel and at-home use. 

More: MacBook Air (Late 2020) full review

View now at Amazon View now at Amazon View now at Apple

MacBook Pro M1 13-inch for $1,199

Save $100

apple-macbook-pro13.png

Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro was the only other laptop model to be updated to the new M1 chip alongside the MacBook Air. Despite looking the same as its intel-based predecessor on the outside, our Jason Cipriani found the updated notebook's performance to be a massive improvement, with enhanced battery life, and almost no impact on app support caused by the switch from an x86 to an ARM-based core.

The best deal on the 13-inch MacBook Pro right now is on Amazon, with the 256GB configuration selling for just $1,199 ($100 off when added to your cart).

View now at Amazon View now at Apple

MacBook Pro 14'' and 16'' for $1,949, to $2,684

Save $15 to $110

apple-macbook-pro14.png

The M1's success led to an almost immediate hunger to know what Apple had up its sleeve next. Predictions around a possible "M2" or "M1X" ran rampant for months until Apple finally unveiled its 2021 MacBook pro updates that brought the M1 Pro and M1 Max to consumers via its 14-inch and 16-inch lines. The M1 Max is only available in the top-end configuration of the 16-inch model, while the impressively speedy M1 Pro powers the remainder of both lines, and offers speeds and battery efficiency that should excite everyone from casual users to on-the-go video editors.

Right now, you can save up to $110 off between the 14" and 16" models at Amazon, including a rare, albeit modest, discount on the 1TB configuration of the 16" model.

More: First Look at the 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro

View now at Amazon View now at Amazon View now at Amazon

Mac Mini for $629 to $779

Save $70 to $120

apple-mac-mini.png

Apple's M1 Mac Mini arrived at just the right time. 2020 saw the kick off of the supply chain shortages and scarcity that we still find ourselves dealing with. In the midst of that, Apple's little powerhouse PC provide a relatively inexpensive, all-in-one unit that can serve as everything from a homework machine, to a media consumption hub, to a surprisingly capable photo editing device, all without dealing with the price gouging or endless out-of-stock notices that plague so many aspects of the PC market. Our Cliff Joseph praised its versatility, calling it a "compact and affordable machine for working from home."

Right now, Amazon has the base model mini for a $70 discount, bringing it to just $629. Those wanting double the storage can pick up a 512GB unit for $779 ($120 off).

More: Mac Mini (Late 2020) review

View now at Amazon View now at Amazon View now at Apple

Interested in more tech deals and reviews? Subscribe to the ZDNet Recommends newsletter and let our expert reviewers scour the internet for only the top products, services, and deals for you.

ZDNet Recommends

Hardware | iPhone | Mobility | Smartphones | Tablets | iOS
Show Comments

Related