Made by Google 2019 wrap-up, first thoughts on Pixel 4 and Pixelbook Go (MobileTechRoundup show #484)

For the second time in 2019, Kevin Tofel and I were able to meet up in person. This time we met in New York City for the Made by Google event and covered it in MobileTechRoundup show #484.
- Made by Google '19 event
- First thoughts on the Pixel 4 / 4XL
- So long unlimited storage of full-resolution Google Photos for Pixel 4
- Yes, the Pixel 4 can be unlocked when your eyes are closed
- Related: Samsung fingerprint sensor stymied by screen protectors
- Hands-on with the Pixelbook Go
- Why Pixelbook Go isn't the Pixelbook 2, according to Google
Running time: 68 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 79MB)
