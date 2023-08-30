'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Google's next Pixel hardware event will be on October 4, and it's go big or go home
Not to be outdone by announcements from just about every other major tech company this week, Google is joining the fray by marking Oct. 4 as the day the newest Pixel phones and Pixel Watch will be unveiled.
Also: Google just 'leaked' the unreleased Pixel 8 Pro, and fans of this color will be delighted
In an email invitation sent to members of the press this afternoon, the company states that the next Made by Google event, dubbed after the in-house hardware that's presented, will take place in New York City, with the keynote starting at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The presentation will be livestreamed on the Google Store website and YouTube. So, what's being announced?
I can't say anything is certain, but if the timing is like the years before, expect a new round of Google Pixel phones -- likely the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro -- and a new Pixel Watch 2. Here's what we know about the devices so far.
1. Pixel 8 and 8 Pro
There were hopes that Google would tease the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro during I/O this year, much like how it did with the 7 series last May, but that wasn't the case.
Google typically releases its flagship, slab-style smartphones during the fall season, and that cadence looks to remain in 2023. This year, the company is expected to launch the Pixel 8 series, with improvements to the Tensor processing (possibly named "Tensor G3"), new computational features for photos, videos, and audio, and a more ergonomic form factor.
Also: The Pixel 8 could bring back a buzzword that was once the talk of the tech industry
In fact, a recently misplaced photo of the Pixel 8 Pro appeared on Google's Subscription & Services webpage, depicting a device in a Porcelain finish, with more rounded corners and a singular cover for all three rear cameras.
New reports also suggest that Google will be upping the software update policy for this year's Pixel flagships, with a promise of at least five operating system upgrades that bests its closest rival, Samsung.
2. Pixel Watch 2
Last year's Google Pixel Watch was the company's first attempt at creating a mainstream smartwatch from scratch, hardware included. Naturally, it had its first-gen woes, such as middling battery life, buggy software, and a lack of polish compared to Apple and Samsung's best.
Also: How to turn on Pixel Watch's Fall Detection feature (and why you should)
Given the original Pixel Watch was the first of its kind, expect the upcoming Pixel Watch 2 to be served with more polish and finesse, and, hopefully, a more dynamic integration of Fitbit's fitness and health features.