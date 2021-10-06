MadHive agrees to $100 Million deal with SADA to expand use of Google Cloud

Enterprise software platform MadHive revealed on Wednesday that it signed a $100 million deal with tech consultancy SADA and Google Cloud that will help the company expand.

MadHive manages infrastructure-as-a-service enterprise software and works with broadcasters like Fox, Hearst, Scripps and TEGNA's Premion to "rapidly accelerate local OTT reach extension." MadHive also has a roster of newer clients featuring a number of DTC brands, agencies and cybersecurity companies like McAfee.

Through SADA, MadHive will expand its use of Google Cloud and double down on the $50 million investment made last year in Google Cloud.

"We're excited to see the team of experts at SADA expand their work with MadHive," said Carolee Gearhart, channel chief at Google Cloud. "Google Cloud partners like SADA are creating tremendous value for customers, and through this partnership, SADA will support MadHive's growth with Google Cloud's flexible, scalable, and secure infrastructure and services."

Adam Helfgott, CEO at MadHive, told ZDNet that the company is in the middle of a period of growth and needed a technology partner that could meet their standards.

He said Google Cloud is a "critical partner" supporting their massive data science and machine learning requirements.

"Some of the tools we use are Bigtable to store data, BigQuery to manage it, and TensorFlow to analyze it. SADA's expertise as a Google Cloud premier partner plays an integral role in streamlining and optimizing the integration, especially as we work to scale our operations to meet growing demand," Helfgott said.

"This increased investment in SADA and Google Cloud will allow MadHive to create an even stronger infrastructure that allows for lightning-speed insights and campaign optimizations, while solving widespread industry problems like fraud, transparency, privacy and interoperability for our clients."

The company said its investment in Google Cloud will help beef up its fraud detection and prevention systems, bolster its OTT forecasting features and advance its targeting capabilities while also abiding by privacy laws like GDPR and CCPA.

In a statement, MadHive explained that Google Cloud offers them "massive processing power and sophisticated machine learning capabilities." The company noted that SADA has helped save MadHive 60% on cloud services with Google Cloud "by building more efficient scaling systems."

Tony Safoian, CEO of SADA, said his company's expertise in scaling Google Cloud operations will help MadHive spend its time more effectively researching, iterating and deploying technology that is "revolutionizing the advertising industry."

"Our team of cloud experts support MadHive with everything from implementation and scaling to cost optimization, security and problem solving with Google Cloud engineers," Safoian said.