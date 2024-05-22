Magic Editor and other AI features in Google Photos are coming to your phone for free

Google

Google's Magic Editor has been one of the best AI-powered image editors on the market for months. Now, it's shedding its Pixel exclusivity and coming to more Android devices as well as iOS.

Google is starting to roll out Magic Editor features to additional phones, 9to5Google is reporting. It's unclear how many different devices already have access to the tool or how long the rollout will take, but Google said last month that it would bring Magic Editor features to additional devices in the ensuing weeks, so the timing makes sense.

Magic Editor launched alongside the Pixel 8 lineup last year. The feature lets you erase parts of a photo, as well as move and resize images on the fly. You can also use it to edit and enhance videos. Magic Editor is powered by AI, and Google has suggested that it'll add more features to Magic Editor over time as AI processing improves.

In addition to Magic Editor rolling out to more phones, Google is also making a host of AI tools available for free to its Google Photos users. The tools, including a Magic Eraser for easily removing people or items in a photo, Unblur for clarifying blurry images, and "Color pop" to make a photo shine, will be available in Google Photos for Android and iOS.

The Google Photos tools -- 10 in total -- were previously available in both versions of Google Photos, but required a Google One subscription for users to access them. By making them available for free, Google is making them easier to access. There is still a small catch, though: the Magic Editor freebie is limited to 10 edited photos per month. After that, you will need to fork over the base amount of $2 per month to sign up for Google One.

So, how can you get access to the latest Google Photos editing features? In the case of the Magic Editor rollout, you'll need to keep an eye on your device. Google hasn't provided an exact timeframe, but considering some users have it already, it may be a good idea to open your Google Photos app and see if you do, too.

If you've been on the fence about using Google Photos, now's the time to either download the app or see if an update is available. Once you get it, you should enjoy a far more powerful AI-generated photo editing experience.