Google debuts Magic Editor, an AI-powered photo editing tool

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, announces new Magic Editor during Google I/O 2023.

Google I/O is delivering another year's worth of innovation and announcements, including the new Magic Editor, a novel use of artificial intelligence coming later this year to Google Photos.

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO, announced during the event that users currently edit 1.7 billion images a month in Google Photos. With Magic Eraser already used to remove unwanted distractions, now Magic Editor goes beyond, using AI to perform complex edits without using a separate photo editor.

The Magic Editor will use generative AI tools combined with other AI techniques to help you easily make edits to your images. For example, users can select a subject or item and move it elsewhere in the photo, while the tool generates the background content to compensate for the object's absence.

Aside from helping with image composition and integrating technology already used for the Magic Eraser, Magic Editor will also help users edit the brightness and other adjustments, as well as alter features like the sky and more.

The new Magic Editor feature will roll out as early access to select Pixel phones later in 2023.