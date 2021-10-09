Make your streaming and videoconferencing content stand out

If you offer any type of live streaming or recording content and want to make it stand out from the competition online, then check out this deal for a lifetime subscription to XSplit Broadcaster Premium for Windows. This is the best all-in-one application for recording and streaming content. It powers some of the biggest events in esports, gaming, and much more, yet it's all so easy!

You can simply drag and drop or resize so many media sources, such as images, GIFs, videos, and even web pages. Skype calls can be added with just one click, and you can screen capture conference calls like Zoom, Teams, and more. XSplit Broadcaster, however, is far more than simply a screen recorder.

Use In-Game HUD to manage everything from one monitor or projector mode for multiple displays. Any scene, including your active one, can be projected to another display. You can even use the app extension to designate your mobile device as a webcam. Program View and Scene Preview can be enabled for professional-level scene-switching.

If you use OBS, XSplit's OBS Importer will help you get started. You can stream to any platform using the Custom RTMP, but there are native plugins you can use to stream to any of the leading broadcast platforms.

You can record and stream multiple outputs simultaneously. There are also built-in chat plugins, and unwanted background can be reduced in-app. You can even add web pages that are designed specifically for live streaming alerts by using browser sources. But there is so much more available with unlimited customization offered by Xsplit's powerful framework.

You can add multiple animations and broadcast effects to your scenes. You can also create customized scene and video transitions. Show your supporters and sponsors appreciation or decorate a BRB screen by looping multiple videos or images.

With 24/7 support and a lifetime of updates, you'll always have the highest quality of video presentation for consultation services, virtual interviews, remote work, and more. You can use this service from anywhere, so you may want to take a look at this VPN bundled with two mobile displays.

Don't pass up this chance to get a powerful live recording and streaming studio with endless customization, grab the XSplit Broadcaster Premium: Lifetime Subscription (Windows) today while it's only $79, a 60% discount off the MSRP of $200.