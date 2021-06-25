Meshforce M7 Tri-Band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-pack) - save $70

I've said it before and I'll say it again. The router that you were supplied by your internet provider is junk. Sure, it's fine when coping with a few devices, but throw in work from home and an extended start home system, and you can quickly see the cracks form.

The problem is that good quality networking gear is not cheap, but right now Meshforce have a good deal on its M7 Tri-Band whole home mesh Wi-Fi system.

Networks can be complicated to set up, but not the Meshforce. One feature that I like a lot is that it is easy to set up -- you can having it out of the box, updated and up and running in minutes.

The 3-pack is perfect for larger homes, capable of covering 6000 sq.ft -- and if that's not enough for you, you can extend coverage even more adding a further three mesh points to your setup. Mesh means that you can move from one point to another seamlessly and automatically, without having to reconnect to a different access point.

The Meshforce M7 is packed with pro features that you'd expect -- parental controls, guest network, fast roaming, smart QoS, WPS, dedicated backhaul, and more -- and updates are pushed to the devices and installed automatically based on a maintenance schedule you can set, so you're always up to date.