Miami Dolphins sign five-year deal with Dell for data storage and IT tools at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins football team has extended its deal with Dell from three years to five years and expanded it to include new video features for fan engagement, security at Hard Rock Stadium and more.

The Dolphins are specifically extending their use of Dell's data storage systems to five years, explaining that they have been able to save more than $1.2 million thanks to reducing both the number and footprint of systems at its stadium and training camp. They will use the savings to build out a data recovery site.

The team currently deploys Dell EMC PowerScale storage systems, Dell EMC DataIQ software, Dell EMC VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure and Dell EMC PowerProtect DD systems for data backup and recovery.

The team said it wanted to expand its use of video on social media and handle data distribution internally. Dell will help modernize its infrastructure to keep pace with day-to-day requests.

Kim Rometo, vice president and chief information officer of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, said Dell helped them provide fans with a "richer" experience by making sure all of their IT resources are working most efficiently to give them the information they need when and wherever they need it.

"We're posting video content of all entertainment content captured at Hard Rock Stadium much faster while helping build excitement and engagement with our fans," Rometo said. "With this level of engagement, fans can share game highlights and clips, crowd celebrations, tailgate fun and more – all made easy through their connected journey with us."

Shutterstock

Through tech provider Integrated Media Technologies, the team "standardized on Dell solutions for all applications, media asset management, safety and security, disaster recovery, data backup and virtualization."

The Dolphins called their use of Dell's hyperconverged systems "the first of its kind within the NFL" and noted that it offered a singular view of its IT infrastructure, simplifying the overall environment's management.

The stadium hosted Super Bowl LIV in 2020, which prompted them to update their IT infrastructure and create a more robust disaster recovery strategy due to their location in hurricane-prone Florida.

According to the Dolphins, other NFL teams are looking at their IT modernization design as they look to upgrade their own facilities.

"With Dell Technologies infrastructure, the Miami Dolphins are bringing the fan experience to a new level while transforming IT operations," said John Byrne, president of North America Sales at Dell Technologies. "Moreover, this is only the beginning. Fueled by world-class technology, the legendary Dolphins organization and Hard Rock Stadium will continue to innovate how they bring the ultimate NFL experience to fans – safely and securely, no matter where they're interacting with their favorite team."