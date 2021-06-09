Microsoft adds 'lightweight' Visio web app for no extra fee to Microsoft 365 for business plans

Microsoft is adding a new "lightweight" Visio diagramming web app to Microsoft 365 for no additional charge for most business customers, officials announced on June 9. Up until now, Visio has been available only as a standalone app for purchase.
In July, Microsoft plans to make this lightweight Visio web app available to Microsoft 365 Business, Office 365 E1/E3/E5, F3, A1, A3, A5 users. (Specific plans and licensing details are in Microsoft's blog post). Officials said the lightweight version will provide core Visio features, allowing business users to create, edit and share diagrams. Those with more advanced and specialized diagramming needs will likely need to go with standalone Visio Plan 1 or Plan 2.
Microsoft is making an early access version of Visio in Microsoft 365 available for those who want to start testing it now. Microsoft's fine print says early access will be available only for a limited number of tenants and that it is not yet available in the E.U.
The built-in lightweight Visio will be available from Office Online and will come with a number of design templates, including basic flowcharts and process diagrams, and is customized to support collaboration.
