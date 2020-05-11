Microsoft begins limited preview testing of its Family Safety app for Android and iOS

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft unveiled in March its plans to deliver a new Family Safety app for Android and iOS devices. Today, May 11, Microsoft began making available to a limited number of users previews of the Family Safety app on those devices.



The mobile Family Safety app will allow users to limit screen time for their children, aggregated across Windows PCs, Xboxes and Android/iPhone devices. It will provide location sharing, driving reports, device time analyses and the ability to set limits on usage of apps and games. Kids will be able to turn off permissions on certain features (like geolocation).



During preview, all features will be free after a user signs up and gets an invitation to download. Once it's finalized, Family Safety will include a free version available from the app store, but in order to use premium features like location alerts and drive safety reports, users will need a Microsoft 365 Family subscription.

Microsoft officials haven's said when they expect the Family Safety aps to be available commercially.